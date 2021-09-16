Eagles injury report: Zach Ertz among 6 listed as limited, 7 others return to practice

The Eagles just released their Thursday injury report in advance of Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers and several players returned to practice.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia had 12 players out or limited in their action, but on Thursday, the numbers returned to normal.

Eagles injury report

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Thu Report: LIMITED: Arcega-Whiteside (ankle), Brooks (knee, rest), Epps (conc), Ertz (hamstring,rest), Maddox (groin), McLeod (knee). FULL: Cox, Dickerson (knee), Graham, Johnson, Kelce (all rest), Kerrigan (personal), Sanders (ankle, rest), Slay (rest), Taylor (calf).

49ers injury report

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

49ers practice report DNP Dre Greenlaw (groin) Emmanuel Moseley (knee) LIMITED Arik Armstead (adductor) Dee Ford (ankle) Marcell Harris (oblique) Javon Kinlaw (knee)

