Eagles injury report: Updates on Jalen Hurts, Reed Blankenship and more

Eagles injury report: Updates on Hurts and the safety position

While the Eagles are publicly holding out hope that Jalen Hurts will be able to play on Saturday afternoon in Dallas, he was a non-participant on the first injury report of the week.

Hurts is dealing with a right (throwing) shoulder sprain so it could be Gardner Minshew starting on Christmas Eve.

The Eagles held a walkthrough on Tuesday so the injury report is an estimation. Had the team held a normal practice, Hurts would not have participated.

Here’s a complete look at Tuesday’s report:

Did not participate: QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder), QB Gardner Minshew (personal), S K’Von Wallace (hip), WR Zach Pascal (concussion)

Limited: TE Tyree Jackson (knee)

Full: S Reed Blankenship (knee)

“He has a sprained shoulder, and I don't put anything past Jalen Hurts as far as his mental and physical toughness,” Sirianni said. “There's a chance he could play this week.”

Minshew on Tuesday was not at the NovaCare Complex because he was attending the funeral of his former coach Mike Leach. Minshew also spoke at those services.

In addition to the top two quarterbacks missing practice, keep an eye on the safety position. After playing 41 snaps against the Bears on Sunday, K’Von Wallace popped up on the report with a hip injury. That’s something to monitor because the Eagles are still light on safeties.

The good news is that rookie safety Reed Blankenship returned from his knee injury on Tuesday. Blankenship was injured against the Giants on his 18th snap a couple weeks ago and missed the Bears game. But it appears the Eagles dodged a major injury to the impressive young player. It looks like he could make his return to the starting lineup on Saturday.

Remember, normal starter C.J. Gardner-Johnson is still out with a lacerated kidney and won’t even be eligible to return until next week against the Saints.

Against the Bears, the Eagles went into the game with just two active safeties on the roster in Marcus Epps and Wallace. But they did play nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox at free safety for 15 snaps.

