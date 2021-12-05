Eagles injury report: Steven Nelson questionable to return originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles have been having a tough time stopping the Jets and now they might have to do it without one of their starting cornerbacks.

Veteran outside corner Steven Nelson (shoulder) is questionable to return.

In his place, the Eagles have rookie Zech McPhearson playing opposite Darius Slay. The Jets went right at McPhearson when he entered the game and the Eagles finally got a defensive stop.

McPhearson, a rookie, was a fourth-round pick out of Texas Tech. Coming into Sunday, McPhearson had played 63 defensive snaps. He’s seen game action in recent weeks and has held his own.

In addition to Nelson, linebacker Patrick Johnson (back) is also questionable to return.

