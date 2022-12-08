Eagles injury report: Shaun Bradley misses 2nd straight day

Eagles key special teamer misses 2nd straight day of practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles linebacker and special teams ace Shaun Bradley missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury.

Bradley, 25, has played in all 12 games so far this season and has six special teams tackles, tied for second-most on the team. Bradley has played 247 special teams snaps this season, which is tied for the most on the team with Zech McPhearson.

Bradley was a spectator at Thursday’s practice.

The Eagles are coming off their best special teams game of the season so potentially not having Bradley on Sunday against the Giants isn’t ideal.

But in the grand scheme of things, the Eagles are pretty darn healthy for Week 14.

The two players who were limited on Wednesday to start the week, WR Quez Watkins (shoulder) and LB Kyzir White (ankle) were both back at practice on Thursday and appear on track to play.

Nickel corner Avonte Maddox (hamstring) was also practicing on Thursday. Maddox has missed the last four games with his injury on Injured Reserve but the team opened his 21-day practice window earlier this week. Maddox is eligible to return this weekend, but the Eagles will have to make that decision by 4 p.m. on Saturday.

In Maddox’s absence, the Eagles have been playing Josiah Scott at the nickel cornerback position. Scott has played OK but has given up a few big plays.

While Maddox is eligible to return off IR this week, he’s not the last player the Eagles expect back from the injured list this year. As a reminder, here are the dates when the Eagles’ injured players who are expected back are eligible to return:

Avonte Maddox (hamstring): Week 14 at Giants

Dallas Goedert (shoulder): Week 15 at Bears

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (lacerated kidney): Week 17 vs. Saints

Robert Quinn (knee): Week 18 vs. Giants

Goedert was working with a trainer during Thursday’s practice. But his injury is a fracture to the glenoid in his shoulder. If that bone has healed enough by next week’s game, he’ll be good to go.

