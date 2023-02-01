Eagles injury report: Several players non-participants as Super Bowl prep begins

Several Eagles on first injury report as Super Bowl prep begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles released their first injury report since the NFC Championship Game and several key players were listed as non-participants.

Since the Eagles aren’t even scheduled to have a walkthrough until Thursday this week, this first injury report is an estimation.

The following players would have been non-participants had the Eagles practiced today:

OG Landon Dickerson (elbow, resting player)

OT Lane Johnson (groin, resting player)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe, resting player)

C Cam Jurgens (hip, resting player)

DE Robert Quinn (foot, resting player)

Don’t worry about this too much. The Eagles’ including a rest designation for all those players is significant and, barring additional injury, they still expect to have all 22 starters available for Super Bowl LVII vs. the Chiefs on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Dickerson suffered that elbow injury during the Eagles’ 31-7 win over the 49ers on Sunday, according to a league source. He hyperextended his right elbow. He might need to wear a brace in practice and in the game but is expected to play in the big game.

We’ve known about the injuries to Johnson and Maddox for a while. Both players were injured on Christmas Eve against the Cowboys.

Johnson is playing through a torn adductor in his groin and will need surgery once the season ends. But in the two playoff games in January, Johnson has played at an extremely high level. And there’s no way he’s missing the Super Bowl.

Maddox returned in the NFC Championship Game but needed to play just 19 defensive snaps. Once it was clear the 49ers couldn’t pass the ball and the Eagles built a lead, Maddox was able to rest. He’ll be able to use this bye week to get healthy for the last game of the season.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube