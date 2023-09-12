Eagles injury report: Several key players miss practice on short week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the Eagles prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings on a short week, they’re dealing with several notable injuries.

The Eagles held a walkthrough on Tuesday so the injury report is an estimation based on a real practice:

Limited: DT Fletcher Cox (ribs)

Did not practice: S Reed Blankenship (ribs), CB James Bradberry (concussion), RB Kenny Gainwell (ribs)

In addition to those names, the Eagles placed linebacker Nakobe Dean (foot) in Injured Reserve on Tuesday. So he’ll miss at least the next four games as he heals.

The good news on Tuesday’s injury report is that Cox went from DNP to limited, a sign the veteran defensive tackle is trending in the right direction. Cox played 50 snaps in Week 1 and was very good.

Blankenship started at safety in Week 1 after earning that position from the spring and having a tremendous training camp. The Eagles’ other safeties are Justin Evans, Terrell Edmunds and rookie Sydney Brown. There’s not a ton of depth here and Evans had a shaky first game with the Eagles. Edmunds played 10 defensive snaps in Week 1.

At running back, Gainwell got the start and the bulk of the work against the Patriots. It wasn’t really the RB-by-committee approach most expected to see. D’Andre Swift had a total of two touches in the 25-20 win, while Gainwell had 14 carries and four catches.

Bradberry is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, which makes it extremely unlikely he’ll be able to play on Thursday. The Eagles are preparing to start second-year cornerback Josh Jobe, who earned the No. 3 outside cornerback job in training camp this summer.