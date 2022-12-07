Eagles injury report: Quez Watkins, Kyzir White limited to start week

Couple Eagles limited to start practice week before Giants game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles were without a key special teams contributor and had two other players limited to start their week of prep before facing the Giants on Sunday.

With a walkthrough in place of a normal practice on Wednesday, the first injury report of the week is an estimation based on a full session:

Did not practice: Shaun Bradley (hamstring)

Limited: Quez Watkins (shoulder), Kyzir White (ankle)

Watkins and White were injured in 35-10 win over the Titans on Sunday. Both told NBC Sports Philadelphia after the game that they’d be fine. And it still looks like there’s a very good chance they’ll be ready for Sunday.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was typically tight-lipped when asked about these two injuries on Wednesday morning.

“We'll see,” Sirianni said. “They're progressing well. We'll see what happens.”

The Eagles would obviously love to have Bradley back for Sunday, especially as the special teams unit comes off its best performance of the season against the Titans.

It’s worth noting that rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report, meaning he was a full participant.

After getting over a high ankle sprain, Davis returned from IR last week but played just six snaps in the win. It looked like he hobbled off the field at one point, but defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said Davis’s limited snaps were more about the plan.

“Yeah, we had a plan going in, just like what we talk about,” Gannon said. “I think you can ask him. I think it bit on him once or twice, which we knew that was going to happen, so we planned accordingly. Then how the game fell out, there wasn't a lot of plays. I think he probably could have played more, but I was glad he got back in a uniform, and it was good to see him out there, and it'll be good to get him rolling again.”

You’ll notice that nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox (hamstring) is not listed on the injury report either. That’s because even though Maddox’s 21-day practice window was activated on Wednesday, he’s still on IR and not on the active roster. Those players don’t get put on injury report.

But Sirianni said the Eagles are “hopeful” that Maddox will return on Sunday against the Titans after missing the minimum four games. Maddox shared that hope while speaking to reporters before Wednesday’s walkthrough.

