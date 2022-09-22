Eagles injury report: Quez Watkins returns after missing practice

Eagles receiver returns to practice ahead of Commanders game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles receiver Quez Watkins (illness) returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session.

That means the Eagles are again incredibly healthy as they prepare for their Week 3 game on the road against the Washington Commanders.

In addition to Watkins’ return, the Eagles also had Haason Reddick (knee) and Avonte Maddox (back) at practice after being limited participants to start the week.

The Eagles practiced outside in a light rain on Thursday afternoon.

Through the first two weeks of the season the Eagles have not needed to give any of their players injury game statuses like questionable, doubtful or out.

The only significant injury the Eagles have had recently was to backup left tackle Andre Dillard, who broke his forearm and needed surgery. But even with Dillard, he’s on IR and expected to return at some point this season.

Meanwhile in Washington, the Commanders are dealing with several injuries. Here’s their report from Thursday:

Did not practice: DE Casey Toohill (concussion), DT Daniel Wise (ankle)

Limited: DE James Smith-Williams (abdominal), G Saahdiq Charles (shoulder)

Full: DT Jonathan Allen (groin), S Kam Curl (thumb), Wes Schweitzer (hamstring)

Smith-Williams is a notable addition to the injury report on Thursday. He has started the first two games for the Commanders this season and had a sack in Week 2.

The good news for Washington is that Schweitzer was a full participant on Thursday after being limited to start the week. Schweitzer is expected to take over at center if he’s healthy enough to play. The Commanders lost starting center Chase Roullier last week to a knee injury; he’s on IR.