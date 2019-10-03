Eagles injury report: A positive sign for Sidney Jones and Eagles as practice week continues

Sidney Jones was practicing Thursday afternoon for the second straight day, a good sign as the Eagles' cornerback recovers from a hamstring injury.

Jones was a limited participant on Wednesday.

Jones, 23, played just 10 snaps against the Packers before leaving the game with yet another hamstring injury. His recent history of soft tissue injuries has some worried about his long-term future. Reuben Frank has those concerns.

As disappointing as Jones has been in his young career, the Eagles could really use him on Sunday against the Jets.

Without Jones, they have just three healthy cornerbacks on their roster. One of them is 32 years old (Orlando Scandrick) and another has played just three NFL snaps (Craig James). Rasul Douglas, meanwhile, has been the Eagles' best and most consistent cornerback this season.

If Jones is able to play, expect to see him start outside with Douglas, while Scandrick will fill in for Avonte Maddox (neck, concussion) at the nickel cornerback spot.

- Not at practice today: DeSean Jackson (abdomen), Tim Jernigan (foot), Maddox (neck, concussion), Ronald Darby (hamstring), Alex Ellis (knee).

Jackson has now missed the first two days of practice this week, which seems to indicate he won't be ready for Sunday's game against the Jets. The Eagles could really use him for the stretch of three road games starting the following week. He got hurt early in Atlanta in Week 2. If he doesn't play Sunday, it'll be his third straight game missed.

- Derek Barnett (groin) was also back on the practice field after being limited to start the week on Wednesday.

- New father Jason Kelce returned to practice after missing Wednesday for the birth of his daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth.

