Eagles Injury Report: Miles Sanders limited, Jason Peters among 8 players who miss practice

The Philadelphia Eagles released their Thursday injury report in advance of the Sunday night matchup with the San Francisco 49ers and not much has changed on that front.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf), Jamon Brown (illness), John Hightower (ill), DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Alson Jeffery (foot), Avonte Maddox (ankle), Jason Peters (ill), and Trevor Williams (rib) all sat out practice for the second straight day.

Rudy Ford (groin), Lane Johnson (ankle), and Miles Sanders (glute) were all limited participants and on track to play Sunday. Fletcher Cox (illness) and Jac Driscoll (illness) got in full practices after sitting out Wednesday.

Thursday Injury Report





As previously noted, the Eagles are banged up at wide receiver and Greg Ward was the only wide receiver on the 53 man roster to practice. The Eagles are likely to call up Travis Fulgham and Deontay Burnett and or Marcus Green to help.

