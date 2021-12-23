Eagles injury report for matchup vs. Giants: Jordan Mailata dealing with ankle injury

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles held a walkthrough on Thursday, and the team released an estimated injury report that could cause some concern heading into Friday.

Both left tackle Jordan Mailata and running back Miles Sanders were nonparticipants for the second straight day.

The team also placed Ryan Kerrigan on the Reserve-COVID-19 list as well.

Eagles injury report

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Eagles Thu practice report (an estimation):

DNP: Ryan Kerrigan (illness), Jordan Mailata (ankle), Miles Sanders (quadricep).

LIMITED: Jalen Hurts (ankle), Jack Stoll (knee).

FULL: Fletcher Cox (rest), Jordan Howard (knee), Lane Johnson (rest), Jason Kelce (rest).

Giants injury report

