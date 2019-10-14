Eagles injury report: The latest on injuries to Nigel Bradham and Jason Peters

Sounds like good news on Nigel Bradham and Jason Peters, who both left the Vikings game early with injuries.

Bradham suffered an ankle injury and Peters left the game with a knee injury, but Pederson on Monday classified both injuries as day-to-day.

"We're sending their information off, they want second opinions obviously, so we grant that for them," he said. "Looks like it's more day-to-day with these two guys. We'll see later today and for sure on Wednesday."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby are both likely to return to practice when the Eagles return to work on Wednesday and could be available to play against the Cowboys Sunday, Pederson.

Pederson said DeSean Jackson is improving but is not expected back at practice on Wednesday.

Mills hasn't played in nearly a year because of an unknown foot injury. Monday is the first day he's eligible to be activated from the PUP list onto the 53-man roster.

Darby has missed the last three games after injuring his hamstring in the Lions game. He's played only 23 of a possible 43 games since the Eagles acquired him from the Bills before the 2017 season.

Darby is on the 53-man roster, but if the Eagles activate Mills before practice Wednesday they would have to make a corresponding roster move, perhaps releasing cornerback Ryan Lewis.

We're going to incorporate Jalen Mills a little bit this week in practice, we'll see where he's at at the end of the week and if he's capable maybe there's an opportunity there (for him to play)," Pederson said. "Darby, we expect him to ramp his workload up a little bit and see where he's at. We're starting to get healthy. … We're slowly starting to get guys back.

Story continues

Mills hasn't played since the Jaguars game last Oct. 28, and Pederson said the Eagles will have to really limit his playing time when he does return because of the long layoff.

Pederson indicated that Darby should be able to handle a larger workload immediately.

You've got to be careful with Jalen, he hasn't played in a while, that's why practice is so important for him," Pederson said. "I don't think it would be smart on our part to put him out there for a full 60-minute game if he's ready to go. I think Darby, on the other hand, you could do that because he's played this season, so I would expect Darby to play a little more if he's healthy than say Jalen.

As for Jackson, he's now missed most of the last five games after getting hurt in the opening minutes of the Falcons game.

Jackson caught two long TD passes in the opener, but the Eagles don't have a catch of over 26 yards by a wide receiver in their last four games.

"DeSean is working," Pederson said. "He's still day-to-day. We'll see again by the end of the week where he's at. … DeSean probably won't practice Wednesday, but we're giving to continue to keep running him and use that as part of his rehab."

If Jackson doesn't practice Wednesday, he would have to make a significant amount of practice on Thursday and Friday to be available for the Cowboys.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagles injury report: The latest on injuries to Nigel Bradham and Jason Peters originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia