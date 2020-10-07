Eagles Injury Report: Lane Johnson among 5 to miss practice, 6 others listed as limited participants





The Philadelphia Eagles returned to practice on Wednesday and as the team works to get healthier, there are still several players working to get healthier. The Eagles released their injury report and star right tackle Lane Johnson was among five to miss practice.

Star safety Rodney McLeod was a new addition to the report, missing practice with a hamstring injury, along with T.J. Edwards (hamstring), Rudy Ford (hamstring), and Avonte Maddox.

Fletcher Cox (abdomen), Marcus Epps (ribs), DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Nate Herbig (groin), Alshon Jeffery (foot), and Jason Kelce (hip) were all limited participants.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside got in a full practice after missing last week’s win with a lower-body injury.