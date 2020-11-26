Eagles injury report: Lane Johnson dealing with shoulder injury

Lane Johnson still dealing with shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles didn’t practice on Thanksgiving so their injury report is an estimation, but Lane Johnson was listed as “did not participate.”

With Monday Night Football in a few days, the rest of the week of practice will determine his availability against the Seahawks.

If Johnson can’t play on Monday night, it’s likely Jordan Mailata would fill in.

Here’s the Eagles’ complete injury report for Thursday:

Did not practice: Lane Johnson (shoulder), Rudy Ford (hamstring)

Limited: Derek Barnett (knee), Jack Driscoll (knee), Jason Kelce (elbow), Alex Singleton (ankle), Boston Scott (abdomen)

You’ll notice the absence of Zach Ertz (ankle) and Genard Avery (elbow) on the injury report. They are both technically still on Injured Reserve. Ertz is expected to return this weekend.

Barnett, Driscoll and Kelce all missed some time during Sunday’s games with their injuries. If Barnett is hobbled on Monday night, Josh Sweat would likely get the start.

Singleton has played very well in recent weeks after replacing Nate Gerry. He has probably done enough to keep that job even when Gerry is healthy.

The Eagles will practice on Friday and Saturday as they prepare for Monday’s home game against Seattle. They also got in a day of practice on Wednesday but were not required to release an injury report.

