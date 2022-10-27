Eagles injury report: Lane Johnson cleared, Brandon Graham returns

Good injury news for 2 Eagles veterans coming back from bye originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles expect to have two of their key veterans back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Right tackle Lane Johnson has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and defensive end Brandon Graham (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday after missing the first session of the week.

Johnson, 32, said he thinks he suffered his concussion pretty early in the Eagles’ Week 6 game against the Cowboys. He pulled on a block and lowered his head into linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

But it wasn’t until the second quarter when he began to feel the effects of the concussion. He had trouble remembering some plays and vomited. Johnson on Thursday confirmed he cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and said he was feeling good.

While it’s never a great time to suffer a serious head injury, Johnson called it “perfect timing” with the bye in Week 7. It ensured he had plenty of time to recover.

This is the third known concussion of Johnson’s career. Based on his own experience, Johnson thinks the NFL’s concussion protocol is “more advanced” than it was a few years ago.

Johnson claims he isn’t worried about the effect of multiple concussions.

“I had three, Brett Favre had about 38,” Johnson said, “so I think I’ll be OK.”

Graham, 34, also suffered his injury against the Cowboys. He hurt his hamstring when he was hit in the side of the leg.

While Graham missed practice on Wednesday, he called it “precautionary” and he was back on the field Thursday. He expects to play on Sunday.

Every player who was limited on Wednesday — Isaac Seumalo (ankle, rest), Lane Johnson (concussion), James Bradberry (rest), A.J. Brown (rest), Fletcher Cox (rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), Jason Kelce (rest), Darius Slay (rest), Josh Sweat (rest) — was back on the practice field Thursday.

Story continues

They were joined by new teammate Robert Quinn. The 32-year-old defensive end was out there wearing No. 98.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube