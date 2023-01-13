Eagles injury report: Lane Johnson returns to practice

Eagles injury report: Johnson returns, Hurts tosses it around originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For the first time since suffering a torn adductor against the Cowboy in Week 16, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson returned to practice on Friday morning.

Johnson, 32, is attempting to forgo surgery and play in the playoffs.

The Eagles will host an NFC divisional round game on Jan. 21 or 22.

After going down against the Cowboys, Johnson missed the last two games of the regular season against the Saints and Giants. Backup Jack Driscoll played right tackle in his place.

During the portion of Friday’s practice open to reporters, Johnson (groin) stretched with his teammates and participated in some position drills. That’s a welcome development after Johnson was on a side field with a trainer on Thursday.

Another bit of good news on Friday was that starting quarterback Jalen Hurts seemed to be doing more at practice, at least in the portion open to reporters.

On Thursday, it was noticeable that Hurts (right shoulder) was not throwing like the other quarterbacks. The Eagles haven’t tried to hide that Hurts was in pain during the Giants game and after it.

But Hurts was throwing on Friday.

Jalen Hurts throwing today. pic.twitter.com/4F6cEyKZGV — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 13, 2023

The Eagles did not have their entire roster practicing on Friday as they wait to find out who they’ll play in the divisional round. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) missed another practice and has not played since injuring that toe against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve. He might be the Eagles’ only starter who won’t play in a little over a week.

Meanwhile, A.J. Brown returned to practice after being held out of Thursday’s session. After that practice, he said he was fine.

Veteran defensive end Robert Quinn was a spectator practice for the second straight day on Friday. He returned in Week 18 after missing four games on IR with a knee injury. It’s unclear if that’s the same injury keeping him out now.

Since the Eagles are on their bye week, they are not required to release official injury reports this week. That will come next week when they begin to prepare for an opponent in the divisional round.

