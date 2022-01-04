Eagles injury report: Landon Dickerson among 5 to not participate; Jalen Hurts listed as limited

Tuesday injury report The Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today’s report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/x02KZUcJpS — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 4, 2022

The Eagles released their initial injury report for Saturday’s season finale against the Cowboys, and Landon Dickerson was among five players to not participate in a walkthrough season.

Star quarterback Jalen Hurts, was among two listed as limited participants. The Eagles are still weighing to play their starters in the midst of 12-players landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Eagles injury report

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Tue Practice Report (an estimation);

DNP: Jack Anderson (illness), Shaun Bradley (stinger), Landon Dickerson (thumb), Lane Johnson (rest/knee), Miles Sanders (hand).

LIMITED: Jalen Hurts (ankle), WR Quez Watkins (knee).

Cowboys injury report

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Jarwin was designated to return off the injured reserve.

Dallas activated DT Quinton Bohanna from Reserve/COVID-19, placed T Josh Ball on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and placed WR Michael Gallup on Reserve/Injured.

The club also restored S Tyler Coyle and T Isaac Alarcon to the practice squad on Tuesday.

1

1