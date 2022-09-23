Eagles injury report: Landon Dickerson questionable vs. Commanders

Eagles starting offensive lineman questionable vs. Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson missed Friday’s practice with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

This is a surprise addition to the injury report.

Dickerson was one of several players listed as limited on Thursday with rest designations, but then he missed Friday’s session entirely. But I'm told the Eagles aren't too concerned about Dickerson's availability for Sunday.

The 23-year-old Dickerson has played every snap through the first two weeks of the season and has played very well. In 87 pass blocking snaps, Dickerson has given up zero sacks and QB hits and just one hurry, according to ProFootballFocus.

If Dickerson can’t play on Sunday, the Eagles’ options at guard on the roster are Sua Opeta, Jack Driscoll, Cam Jurgens and Josh Sills. Of those options, Opeta and Driscoll have the most NFL experience.

The Commanders aren’t particularly deep on their interior defensive line but do have two very good starters in Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. And Allen mostly lines up on the right side of the defensive line, which means he’ll be facing Dickerson or his replacement.

Dickerson is the only Eagle with a game status this week. Quez Watkins (illness) missed Wednesday and was limited Thursday but was back in full capacity on Friday and is expected to play.

Meanwhile, the Commanders have ruled out DE Casey Toohill (concussion) and DT Daniel Wise (ankle). LB David Mayo (ankle) and DE James Smith-Williams (abdomen) are questionable.

