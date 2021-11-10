Eagles injury report: Josh Sweat among 6 to not practice, 4 others listed as limited
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Wednesday injury report pic.twitter.com/22vXjKGuRt
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 10, 2021
The Eagles released their initial Week 10 injury report and Josh Sweat (concussion) was among 10 players with a designation.
Fletcher Cox (rest), Javon Hargrave (shoulder), Avonte Maddox (knee), Darius Slay (hamstring), and Rodney Mcleod (neck) were all nonparticipants.
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle), Lane Johnson (rest), Jason Kelce (rest), and DeVonta Smith (elbow) were all limited participants.
Running back Jordan Howard was signed to the active roster on Wednesday, answering the final remaining question about Week 10.
List
Eagles GM Howie Roseman to be in attendance for Pitt's Kenny Pickett vs. UNC's Sam Howell
Related
Eagles sign RB Jordan Howard to the 53-man roster
Chargers' QB Justin Herbert named AFC offensive player of the week after dominating Eagles
Jets sign DB Elijah Riley off of the Eagles practice squad
Eagles announce 2 roster moves as the team starts preparation for Week 10