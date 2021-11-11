Eagles injury report: Josh Sweat among 4 limited participants

In this article:

The Eagles released their Thursday Week 10 injury report and Josh Sweat (concussion) was among 4 players who were limited participants.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle), Avonte Maddox (knee), and Darius Slay (hamstring) were the three other players who practiced on a limited basis.

Fletcher Cox (rest), Javon Hargrave (shoulder), Rodney Mcleod (neck), Lane Johnson (rest), Jason Kelce (rest), and DeVonta Smith (elbow) were all full participants.

Running back Jordan Howard was signed to the active roster on Wednesday, answering the final remaining question about Week 10.

For the Broncos, Shelby Harris, Tim Patrick, Caden Sterns, Malik Reed, and Albert Okwuegbunam all practiced today after missing yesterday, per Fangio.

