Eagles injury report: Josh Sweat, Darius Slay, Rodney McLeod return to practice

Several key Eagles return to practice Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Several key Eagles who missed the beginning of the practice week returned to the fields at the NovaCare Complex on Thursday.

The Eagles who returned on Thursday were Josh Sweat (concussion), Rodney McLeod (neck), Darius Slay (hamstring), Avonte Maddox (knee), Javon Hargrave (shoulder) and Fletcher Cox (rest).

In addition to those guys, every player who was limited on Wednesday — DeVonta Smith (elbow), Lane Johnson (rest), Jason Kelce (rest) and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle) — all practice again on Thursday.

Even though Sweat appeared to be a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. But he’s at least moving through it and it appears there’s a good chance he’ll be able to play on Sunday.

Maddox said on Thursday that he will play on Sunday in Denver after a knee injury forced him out of the Chargers game. Maddox even returned some punts in practice upon his return.

“I kind of hit my knee three times on the same play,” Maddox said. “They did a crack-toss, I was running through and I kneed Keenan on the knee, straight on, then when I kneed Austin, I hit him on the hip. And while I was taking him to the ground, I kneed the ground so I was just kind of out for a minute.”

McLeod also said he’ll be able to play on Sunday. He is dealing with a stinger that he suffered in the Lions game and aggravated against the Chargers.

“I think late last game it flared up a little bit,” McLeod said Thursday. “Just wanted to keep me out of practice yesterday for the contact piece. But I’ll be fine on Sunday, full-go today.”

Story continues

Slay on Wednesday didn’t commit to playing on Sunday because of his hamstring injury but it was a good sign to see him back on the practice field Thursday.

Hargrave has missed the past couple of Wednesdays with that shoulder injury but hasn’t missed any game action.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube