Eagles injury report: Josh Sweat, Andre Dillard questionable vs. Broncos

Josh Sweat was a full participant in Friday’s practice, but will enter the weekend listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in Denver, head coach Nick Sirianni said.

Sweat is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol but the Eagles are hoping he completely clears the protocol on Saturday, making him eligible to play in Week 10. The fifth and final step of the protocol is getting clear by an independent neurologist.

In addition to Sweat, backup offensive tackle Andre Dillard is going to be listed as questionable because of an undisclosed injury suffered at Friday’s practice. Dillard was a full participant in practice but his status for Sunday is up in the air.

Every player on the 53-man roster was a full participant on Friday, Sirianni said. Just Sweat and Dillard will be given game statuses.

That means that Darius Slay (hamstring), Avonte Maddox (knee) and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle) are all expected to play on Sunday.

It’ll be a big boost if the Eagles get Sweat back in time for this game. The Broncos have given up a lot of sacks this season and having a healthy rotation in the thin air in Denver is a necessity.

If Dillard isn’t able to dress, the Eagles will be a little light at the offensive tackle position. It could force them to elevate either Brett Toth or Le’Raven Clark from the practice squad.

