Eagles injury report: Jordan Mailata, O-line ready to go for Cowboys game

The Eagles just delivered the best injury news of the week.

Their O-line will be at full strength on Sunday night against the Cowboys in a major NFC East clash.

Jordan Mailata (shoulder), Jason Kelce (ankle), Isaac Seumalo (ankle) and Landon Dickerson (ankle) are all expected to play on Sunday. All of them were full participants on Friday and were not given game statuses.

The same goes for Avonte Maddox (ankle), Jake Elliott (ankle), Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kenny Gainwell (rib). They’re all expected to play too.

The only two players with game statuses are CB Josh Jobe (shoulder) and DE Janarious Robinson (ankle). They’re questionable.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said on Friday morning that he’s “hopeful” all of the Eagles’ injured players will be able to play against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

“I want to play,” Mailata said on Friday afternoon. “In my head, I’m playing. I’ve been preparing like I’m playing. So Sunday’s going to be the final call.”

Apparently, Mailata was playing a little coy. The Eagles expect him out there on Sunday.

This is an especially important week to have Mailata on the field. The Eagles are facing a Cowboys defensive line that is headlined by Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Mailata injured his shoulder against the Jaguars, attempting to make a tackle on a pick-6 and missed the Cardinals game last Sunday. Mailata went into last weekend listed as doubtful but was downgraded to out on Saturday.

The good news is that this week, Mailata said he feels 80% better than he did a week ago. He’s clearly been progressing with the help from trainers.

The two areas Mailata previously said would dictate when he plays again were range of motion and regaining his strength in that right shoulder. Last week was about returning that range of motion and this week has been about re-building the strength.

Mailata has also been wearing a sleeve/brace on his shoulder during practices to prevent a position with his right arm extended vertically.

In addition to Mailata, the Eagles should have his backup Andre Dillard ready to go too. Dillard has been out the first five weeks of the season after breaking his forearm but it appears that he’s ready to go. The Eagles were forced to start Jack Driscoll at left tackle in Arizona.

“Yeah, [Dillard is] close,” Sirianni said. “I think he has a good chance to play this week. Again, we have some time to think about it and to keep assessing it, but he's had a good week of practice so far and we're hopeful.”

The Eagles will also get Elliott back in this game. His replacement last week, Cameron Dicker, hit a game-winner and was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Without Maddox the last couple of weeks, the Eagles have started Josiah Scott. Scott did a solid job but having Maddox back will be a boost.

