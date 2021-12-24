Eagles injury report: Jordan Mailata, Miles Sanders good to go vs. Giants

Key injured Eagles expected to play Sunday against the Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jordan Mailata (ankle) and Miles Sanders (quad) both missed practice on Friday, but are expected to play on Sunday when the Eagles host the Giants.

Despite being listed as “did not participate” all week, neither Mailata nor Sanders were given a game status, such as questionable or doubtful. That means they’re good to go.

And if you don’t believe it, Mailata has you covered.

Are you playing on Sunday?

“Of course, mate,” he answered. “Ridiculous question.”

There you have it. With a short week after a rare Tuesday night game, the Eagles took things easy this week, opting for walkthroughs earlier in the week with just one practice on Friday.

Mailata said the strategy with him this week was to take it easy.

“Just wanted to stay on top of it and do some maintenance on it and rest,” Mailata said. “I think it was important that I got together with the medical staff and figured out an action plan to move forward. They saw that this was the best way and so we did it and we’re still doing it. All I know is I’ll be ready for Sunday.”

Here’s the Eagles full injury report from Friday:

Did not participate: Mailata (ankle), Sanders (quad)

Full: Landon Dickerson (illness), Jalen Hurts (ankle), Jordan Howard (knee), Jack Stoll (knee), Fletcher Cox (rest), Lane Johnson (rest), Jason Kelce (rest).

Dickerson, who was removed from the Eagles’ Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday was back at practice and will be back in game action on Sunday against the Giants. He will presumably take back his starting left guard spot. Sua Opeta filled in for him on Tuesday against Washington.

The Eagles still have three players on their COVID-19 list — Andre Dillard, Le’Raven Clark, Ryan Kerrigan — and head coach Nick Sirianni is still out after testing positive for COVID earlier in the week.

Story continues

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube