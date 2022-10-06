Eagles injury report: Jordan Mailata day-to-day after dodging a bullet

Mailata dodges a bullet but status for Sunday up in the air originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jordan Mailata feared the worst on Sunday after he made a diving attempt at a tackle on Sunday and his right arm popped out of the socket.

But his scans on Monday looked good and doctors delivered the good news that he’s day-to-day. No lengthy injury, no trip to IR.

“Yeah, dodged a bullet,” Mailata agreed.

Nick Sirianni said earlier in the week that every injured Eagles player will have a chance to play on Sunday in Arizona and that includes Mailata. Of course, there’s no guarantee Mailata’s shoulder will be ready in time for Sunday. He missed practice again on Thursday and the clock is ticking.

While Mailata is doing everything in his power to play on Sunday, the Cowboys and their vaunted pass rush await in Week 6.

“I got a shot to play this weekend. That’s all I care about,” Mailata said. “The first question I asked was, ‘How many games will I miss?’ And they were like, ‘Oh you’re not going to miss any.’ You’re day-to-day. Just gotta get back the range of motion and strength in the shoulder.”

Mailata said one of his goals coming into this season was to start every game. Getting back his range of motion and strength in that shoulder will be the determining factors of whether or not he’ll play.

If Mailata isn’t ready, Jack Driscoll might have to start his first NFL game at left tackle. Andre Dillard returned to practice this week but after missing four games with a broken forearm he might not be ready this quickly. Driscoll filled in against the Jaguars.

Of the other injured players who were listed as “did not practice” on Wednesday, the only one to return to practice on Thursday was Kyron Johnson (concussion).

Jake Elliott (ankle), Avonte Maddox (ankle) and Patrick Johnson (concussion) were out on the fields but were not participating.

Newly signed rookie Cameron Dicker handled the kicker responsibilities. He’s on the practice squad and will be elevated for Sunday if needed.

