Eagles injury report: Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, more practice again

The Eagles are trending in the right direction from an injury standpoint as they continue preparations to host the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

All eight Eagles who were listed as limited participants on Wednesday were back on the field Thursday.

That includes the offensive line quartet of Jordan Mailata (shoulder), Landon Dickerson (ankle), Jason Kelce (ankle) and Isaac Seumalo (ankle). All four of them were participating in offensive line drills early in the portion of practice open to reporters. That’s a good sign.

Mailata missed the Cardinals game with a shoulder injury and Jack Driscoll had to start in his place. But Mailata is pushing to be ready for Sunday night. He wore a big brace on his right shoulder on Thursday but knows the significance of this upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys and their vaunted defensive line.

Kelce on Thursday said his ankle is feeling fine and the MRI from Monday revealed no major damage. “It’s an ankle sprain,” Kelce said. And it’s a lower ankle sprain. So expect him to start his 128th straight game on Sunday.

In addition to those four, Jake Elliott (right ankle), Avonte Maddox (ankle), Kenny Gainwell (rib) and Patrick Johnson (concussion) were all back on the field Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

Maddox has missed the last two games, but could make his return against the Cowboys. Josiah Scott has played the nickel corner in those two games.

Elliott missed the Cardinals game but rookie kicker Cameron Dicker did his job and won the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. Dicker is still on the practice squad if the Eagles need him.

And, finally, Josh Jobe returned to practice on Thursday. The rookie cornerback missed Wednesday with a shoulder injury.