Eagles injury report: Jordan Davis carted inside vs. Steelers

Jordan Davis carted inside vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles talented rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis suffered what appeared to be a painful injury in the second quarter against the Steelers and was eventually carted inside.

The Eagles ruled him out in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

After going down late in the second quarter, Davis was slow to get back to his feet and needed help from a couple trainers to limp off the field into the blue medical tent. Davis was on the ground for a while and head coach Nick Sirianni even went on the field to check on him.

As Davis left the medical tent, he was not putting weight on his right foot. Davis was then carted inside.

Davis, 22, is off to a very promising start to his NFL career and has been a difference-maker in the middle of the Eagles’ defense. He’s a player they really can’t afford to lose. The Eagles’ other interior defensive linemen are Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu. They also have Marvin Wilson on the practice squad.

On Sunday before his injury, Davis (6-6, 336) had just one tackle but was making a major impact. That’s been the story of his young career. He changes the game without the stats. And on Sunday, we finally saw Davis get some snaps in the Eagles' four-man front. He had previously played just nose tackle in their odd-man front.