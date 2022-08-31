Eagles injury report: Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson return to practice

Eagles get 2 key offensive linemen back from injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the flurry of roster moves continued on Wednesday, the Eagles got good news about a couple starters.

Jason Kelce (elbow) and Landon Dickerson (undisclosed injury) returned to practice on Wednesday, which means they’re on track for the season opener on Sept. 11 in Detroit.

Kelce, 34, had surgery on his elbow back on Aug. 9 with the idea that he’d be ready for the opener.

The Eagles released this statement back when Kelce had that surgery: “After trying to work through discomfort in his elbow, it was agreed that a routine cleanup was in his best interest and would also allow for a speedy recovery.”

It looks like the plan worked out. Wednesday was Kelce’s first day back at practice:

And he was joined by Dickerson, who missed two practices. Dickerson missed last Thursday’s practice in Miami and the Eagles said it was a rest day. But when they returned to Philly for Monday’s practice, Dickerson was still not out there.

But the entire starting unit of Jordan Mailata, Dickerson, Kelce, Isaac Seumalo and Lane Johnson were on the field together with over a week to go before the opener.

While those two were back at practice, starting running back Miles Sanders (hamstring) was still a spectator. The Eagles have been convinced he’ll return for Week 1 but he has not practiced since Aug. 10. With Sanders’ significant injury history, this is obviously a concern.

Rookie corner Josh Jobe (elbow) and cornerback/safety Josiah Scott (hamstring) were both not practicing on Wednesday.

