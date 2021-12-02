Eagles injury report: Jason Kelce misses practice; Miles Sanders says he’ll play

Kelce misses practice but several other key Eagles participate originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jason Kelce was a spectator on Thursday afternoon as the Eagles took the practice field at the NovaCare Complex.

Kelce (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday, when he also said he expected to be able to play this weekend against the Jets. Kelce injured his knee against the Giants and said he was still dealing with some swelling early in the week.

In Kelce’s absense, recently promoted Brett Toth was working with the first team at center. That’s probably a good sign about Kelce’s availability in this upcoming game. Because the Eagles left Nate Herbig at right guard on Thursday. If Kelce was in danger of missing the game, it would make more sense to move Herbig to center.

Meanwhile, Miles Sanders was back at practice Thursday and said he expects to be able to play through an ankle injury on Sunday.

“Right now, it’s just day to day but I feel good,” Sanders said. “I’ll be practicing today. Hopefully I’ll be playing Sunday.”

Sanders missed three games with an ankle injury before returning for the Saints game. He aggravated the injury on Sunday.

DeVonta Smith (illness) returned to practice on Thursday but the Eagles were still without Jordan Howard (knee) and Boston Scott (illness).

Aside from Kelce, every limited player to start the week was back on the practice field on Thursday: Jalen Hurts (ankle), Derek Barnett (ribs), T.J. Edwards (ankle), Lane Johnson (rest), Josh Sweat (knee), Tarron Jackson (neck) and Sanders (ankle).

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube