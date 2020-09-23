Eagles injury report: Jalen Reagor will miss time with a thumb injury, and more

Jalen Reagor will miss time with a thumb injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles rookie receiver Jalen Reagor suffered a UCL tear in his thumb on Sunday and will be out at least several weeks.

Reagor, 21, is expected to go on IR and have surgery to repair the tear, league sources tell NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The UCL tear is the same injury that kept Drew Brees out of five games last year. That injury was on Brees’s throwing hand. So expect Reagor to miss at least three games on IR and likely more with this injury. A thumb injury is tough for a receiver.

Sources say hope is Jalen Reagor can be back after the bye week November 15



That would mean he could miss 7 weeks with torn UCL in his thumb



Tough injury for a WR with impact of catching the ball on his thumb #Eagles pic.twitter.com/J9w2Qy6mVh — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 23, 2020

As NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported, there’s a chance Reagor isn’t back until after the Eagles’ Week 9 bye week.

But it is worth nothing that Reagor has historically been a quick healer.

During training camp, Reagor suffered a tear in his shoulder but was still able to return for the season opener. The initial timeframe with that injury was that he’d be out for at least the first couple weeks of the season but he was able to play in Week 1. If he’s a fast-healer, then maybe he’ll be able to return before the bye week from this injury.

It’s also worth noting that the injury happened during the loss to the Rams and Reagor was still able to finish the game. The kid is tough. The Eagles will obviously miss him during his absence. In his first two games, the first-round pick from TCU has caught five passes for 96 yards.

This is where it looks like Jalen Reagor was injured. Early in the second quarter.



Not only did he hold onto the ball for a 16-yard gain, but he also kept playing and made two more catches in the game. Tough kid. pic.twitter.com/sL2lTsf136 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 23, 2020

Without Reagor, the Eagles have DeSean Jackson, Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower as the healthy receivers on their roster. Alshon Jeffery is on the roster but is still not practicing as he gets over his Lisfranc injury from 2019. Rookie Quez Watkins is on IR but will be eligible to return from a back injury after this coming week.

In the short-term, there’s a good chance Deontay Burnett will be brought up from the practice squad. The 22-year-old out of USC joined the Eagles last year and caught a huge 41-yard pass in the regular season finale. And then he had a tremendous training camp this summer.

A few other Eagles injury notes: