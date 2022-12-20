Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts among 3 to not practice, Reed Blankenship returns

With a heavy slate of NFL games scheduled for Saturday, the Eagles were among the teams to hold a walkthrough and release an injury report ahead of Week 16.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts will spend the week recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered against the Bears on Sunday – and he was among three players to not practice.

Tyree Jackson (knee), K’Von Wallace (hip), and Gardner Minshew (personal) were among the players listed with designations.

Minshew is expected to start on Saturday night at Dallas and spent the day with Andre Dillard at former coach and mentor, Mike Leach’s funeral.

Eagles injury report

Eagles Tuesday walkthrough report (an estimation):

DNP: QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder), QB Gardner Minshew (personal matter), S K’Von Wallace (hip)

LIMITED: TE Tyree Jackson (knee)

FULL: S Reed Blankenship (knee)

Cowboys injury report

The Cowboys made roster moves on Tuesday.

The @dallascowboys signed LB Malik Jefferson to the practice squad on Tuesday. The club released TE Seth Green from the practice squad as the corresponding roster move. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 20, 2022

