Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts misses 2nd straight practice, Zach Pascal dealing with concussion

The Eagles released their Wednesday injury report ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Cowboys and star quarterback Jalen Hurts missed his second straight practice.

Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in Philadelphia’s win over Chicago on Sunday, he could miss multiple games as the team looks to have him 100% healthy for the postseason.

Wide receiver Zach Pascal popped up on the injury report with a concussion and his status will be something to watch.

Eagles injury report

Eagles Wed Practice Report:

DNP: QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder), WR Zach Pascal (concussion).

LIMITED: CB James Bradberry (resting player), WR A.J. Brown (resT), DT Fletcher Cox (rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), DE Brandon Graham (rest), TE Tyree Jackson (knee), OT Lane Johnson (rest), C Jason Kelce (rest), G Isaac Seumalo (rest), CB Darius Slay (rest), DE Josh Sweat (rest).

FULL: S Reed Blankenship (knee), S K’Von Wallace (hip).

Cowboys injury report

For Dallas, Micah Parsons missed his second straight practice with an illness, while pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence was limited as well.

No changes to #Cowboys second injury report vs. Eagles: pic.twitter.com/BY4Dp1kRVa — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 21, 2022

