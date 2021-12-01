Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Jason Kelce limited

Several key Eagles limited to start practice week for Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts was among a long list of Eagles listed as limited on the team’s injury report Wednesday as they began to prepare to face the Jets.

Hurts (ankle) said before the team’s walkthrough that he will play on Sunday.

The Eagles’ injury report on Wednesday was an estimation because they didn’t hold a full practice. Instead, they held a walkthrough, something they’ve been doing on Wednesdays as the season has progressed.

Here’s the full injury report:

Did not participate: DT Fletcher Cox (resting player, back), RB Jordan Howard (knee), RB Boston Scott (illness), WR DeVonta Smith (illness)

Limited: DE Derek Barnett (ribs), LB T.J. Edwards (ankle), QB Jalen Hurts (ankle), DE Tarron Jackson (neck), T Lane Johnson (resting player), C Jason Kelce (resting player, knee), RB Miles Sanders (ankle), DE Josh Sweat (knee)

Both Smith and Scott’s illnesses are non-COVID-19 related.

Howard (knee) was a spectator at Wednesday’s walkthrough but apparently wouldn’t have been able to participate in a practice. He injured his knee in the Saints game and missed Sunday. Since the Eagles didn’t put him on IR, they are obviously hoping he’ll miss fewer than three games.

Kelce, who hurt his knee on Sunday, did return to that game. He said there’s still some swelling but should be fine to play.

Sanders hurt his ankle on the tail end of a 27-yard run and missed the end of the game against the Giants. That’s part of the reason Scott was on the field for his fumble in the fourth quarter.

Barnett is an addition to the injury report with a ribs injury. He was getting worked on late in Sunday’s game on the sideline and missed the end of that game.

