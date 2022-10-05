Eagles injury report: Jake Elliott, Jordan Mailata among players out

Several key Eagles miss Wednesday’s practice with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With injuries mounting, the Eagles didn’t even hold a full practice on Wednesday, instead electing to have a walkthrough.

So Wednesday’s injury report is an estimation based on who would have practice if they had one.

And several key Eagles, including Jake Elliott, Jordan Mailata and Avonte Maddox, were listed as “did not practice.”

Here’s the full report:

Did not practice: Jake Elliott (ankle), Jordan Mailata (shoulder), Avonte Maddox (ankle), Patrick Johnson (concussion), Kyron Johnson (concussion)

Limited: Boston Scott (rib), Isaac Seumalo (ankle)

Full: Darius Slay (forearm)

Earlier in the day, head coach Nick Sirianni said he was “hopeful” some of their injured players would be able to play on Sunday in Arizona.

“Yeah, still hopeful that all these guys can play,” Sirianni said. “We're taking it day by day, though. You'll have an injury report later today.

“They're all working their butts off to try to play. I know that, and the trainers, our athletic training room is doing a great job of rehabbing. They're doing a great job of doing everything they can do to get ready to go, and we'll see what happens. Obviously we're a couple days away, but we'll be ready if guys can't go, but hopefully they can.”

Elliott’s official injury is an ankle. He was able to tough it out on Sunday to hit a 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter but was clearly in pain. If Elliott can’t go on Sunday, the Eagles would need to elevate rookie kicker Cameron Dicker, who was signed to the practice squad as an insurance policy.

The left tackle position is an interesting one this week. Because Mailata’s shoulder doesn’t seem significant enough to land him on IR, but it could keep him out for at least this week. Jack Driscoll filled in on Sunday and could very well start against the Cardinals. But Andre Dillard’s 21-day practice window was opened on Wednesday.

Story continues

Dillard, the Eagles’ normal backup left tackle, has been on IR all season with a broken forearm but is nearing a return. It just might not be in time for this weekend.

“You know, just because we open the window doesn't necessarily mean — obviously we're to a point where we want to get him out there and practice, but he's different than the other guys in the sense of he's got to get into football shape,” Sirianni said. “He's been out of the game for the last month. He's got to get himself in a position where he can be able to play.

“So there's a little bit more — I don't want to say unknowns because there's unknowns with all the guys, but he's got an extra element, an extra hurdle to be able to clear.”

Because Dillard is not yet on the active roster, he does not have to appear on the injury report.

Maddox injured his ankle last Thursday in practice and was ruled out against the Jaguars last Friday. If he can’t play again, expect Josiah Scott to fill in for the second straight week.

The best news on the Wednesday injury report was that Slay was a full participant and appears to be on track to play Sunday after leaving after just three snaps against the Jags.

Seumalo left the Jaguars game with an ankle injury in the second half. If he can’t play on Sunday, Sua Opeta would start. That’s a big deal in this game against the interior pass rush in Arizona, which features J.J. Watt and Zach Allen.

And Scott missed last week’s game. He’s got a shot to return on Sunday.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube