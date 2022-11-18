Eagles injury report: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith practice fully ahead of matchup vs. Colts

The Eagles released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Colts, and only Josh Jobe was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were total participants after being limited this week, along with Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, Haason Reddick, and Robert Quinn, among others.

For Indianapolis, Kwity Paye and Jalani Woods were ruled out on Friday.

List

18 Eagles who could be free agents at the end of 2022 NFL season

‘

List

NFL Week 11 TV coverage maps

List

Instant analysis of the Eagles signing DT Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire