Eagles injury report: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith practice fully ahead of matchup vs. Colts
Friday injury report#PHIvsIND pic.twitter.com/oloqvOEqrg
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 18, 2022
The Eagles released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Colts, and only Josh Jobe was ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Wide receiver A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were total participants after being limited this week, along with Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, Haason Reddick, and Robert Quinn, among others.
For Indianapolis, Kwity Paye and Jalani Woods were ruled out on Friday.
