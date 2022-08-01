Eagles injury report: Grant Calcaterra to miss time with hamstring injury

Nick Sirianni said rookie TE Grant Calcaterra has a hamstring injury. That’s the first soft tissue setback of #Eagles training camp. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 1, 2022

Grant Calcaterra entered training camp with the opportunity to earn the second or third tight-end role on the Eagles roster.

The former SMU tight end was having a solid camp through the first week but will now miss time after suffering a hamstring injury on Saturday morning.

With Dallas Goedert firmly entrenched as the starter and Tyree Jackson out for an extended period, Calcaterra had a chance to overtake Jack Stoll as the No. 2 tight end.

List

Takeaways and observations from the Eagles' first week of training camp

List

Highlights from Day 1 of Eagles training camp

Related

Nick Sirianni on where Jalen Reagor fits with the Eagles Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on the advantages of dropping Haason Reddick into coverage Eagles' CB Darius Slay expecting big things from Zech McPhearson Brandon Graham hoping to stay with the Eagles beyond 2022 Eagles QB Carson Strong makes a list of NFL's best undrafted free agents entering training camp

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire