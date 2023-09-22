Eagles injury report: A few Eagles return as full participants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Four Eagles, including three who missed the Week 2 game against the Vikings, were full participants in practice on Friday after being limited to start the week.

After missing the game last Thursday, Reed Blankenship (rips), James Bradberry (concussion) and Kenny Gainwell (ribs) were all full participants in Friday’s practice and are on track to play on Monday night in Tampa.

Because the Eagles play on Monday Night Football, they will practice again on Saturday and game statuses will not be released until after that practice.

Here’s the full injury report from Friday:

Did not practice: S Terrell Edmunds (illness), WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)

Limited: LB Zach Cunningham (ribs), DT Jordan Davis (ankle), RB Boston Scott (concussion), WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring, thigh), TE Jack Stoll (ankle), DE Josh Sweat (toe)

Full: S Reed Blankenship (ribs), CB James Bradberry (concussion), DT Fletcher Cox (ribs), RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs)

This is the second straight missed practice for Watkins, who injured his hamstring against the Vikings. If he can’t play on Monday, the Eagles are down to four receivers on their active roster: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Olamide Zaccheaus and Britain Covey.

Edmunds missed his second straight day with an illness but was at practice, working on a side field with trainers.

Scott (concussion) is also trending in the right direction. He was limited on Friday after a DNP on Thursday. He spoke with reporters after practice on Friday and said he felt good. With the mini bye, he has more time than normal to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Because Covey is now on the active roster, the Eagles won’t have to elevate him for Monday’s game. That means they’ll elevate punter Braden Mann but will have the option to elevate another player if they so choose. They could potentially elevate a receiver — they have three on the practice squad — to help out their numbers at that position.

