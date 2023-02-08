Eagles injury report: All Eagles practicing to start Super Bowl week

A promising first Eagles injury report from Super Bowl week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

PHOENIX — The Eagles’ first injury report for Super Bowl LVII week is out and it looks pretty good for the Birds.

All 52 players on the active roster were listed as at least limited participants on Wednesday.

The Eagles held a walkthrough at the Arizona Cardinals’ facility in Tempe. Walkthroughs have become customary for this team on Wednesday as a measure to prevent injury. The Eagles will practice on Thursday and Friday.

Because of the walkthrough, the injury report is an estimation, but all signs are pointing toward the Eagles having all 22 starters in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs:

Limited: Lane Johnson (groin, rest), Cam Jurgens (hip, rest), Avonte Maddox (toe, rest)

Full: Landon Dickerson (elbow), Robert Quinn (foot)

It’s notable that the three players listed as limited on Wednesday were also given rest designations. That is a signal from the team that they’re managing those injuries heading into the last game of the season.

We all know the deal with Johnson at this point. He has a torn adductor in his groin and will need surgery in the offseason. But he’s already played through two playoff games with the injury and will be on the field again in the Super Bowl. Not only has he played, but he’s played extremely well. He’s given up just two total pressures in these two games.

Maddox returned to action in the NFC Championship Game and played just 19 snaps before that game became a blowout. The extra week of rest should help him. On Friday last week, Maddox was back in a boot but just for precautionary reasons, he confirmed on Monday night in Phoenix.

Maddox joked that the Eagles didn’t want him to stub his toe. The boot was really on there to stabilize that foot and make sure he’d be as fresh as possible for the game.

Dickerson hyperextended his elbow against the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game but is expected to play in the Super Bowl. He might be wearing a brace on his right arm.

You’ll notice that punter Arryn Siposs is not listed on this report. That’s because he’s still technically on Injured Reserve, although the team activated his practice window last week. Siposs told NBC Sports Philadelphia last week that he’s ready to play. But that decision will be up to the Eagles’ coaching staff. Veteran Brett Kern has filled in during Siposs’s absence.

The Eagles have one available roster spot after offensive lineman Josh Sills was placed on the Commissioner Exempt List last week. They could perhaps sign one of their practice squad linemen to the active roster or they could activate Siposs before Sunday.

