Eagles Injury Report: DeVonta Smith remains sidelined with an ankle injury
The Eagles released their Thursday injury report for the regular season finale against the Giants, and DeVonta Smith remains sidelined with an ankle injury.
Darius Slay was a limited participant along with Jordan Davis.
Zach Cunningham, Haason Reddick and Avonte Maddox were all full participants as the Eagles near full strength on their 53-man roster.
Thursday injury report #PHIvsNYG pic.twitter.com/5kHeLaHXXc
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 4, 2024
Philadelphia returned to the practice field ahead of Sunday’s finale in which several starters could be rested.
DID NOT PRACTICE
WR DeVonta Smith (ankle)
Limited Participant
DT Jordan Davis (ankle),
CB Darius Slay (knee)
Full Participant
LB Zach Cunningham (knee),
CB Avonte Maddox (elbow),
LB Haason Reddick (illness)
Giants
GIANTS INJURY REPORT 1/4
Did Not Participate:
S Dane Belton (Not Injury Related/Personal)
S Jason Pinnock (Toe)
Limited:
CB Deonte Banks (Shoulder)
LB Carter Coughlin (Shoulder)
CB Darnay Holmes (Foot)
C John Michael Schmitz (Shin)
QB Tyrod Taylor (Back) pic.twitter.com/QJkicbSX0d
— Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) January 4, 2024