Eagles Injury Report: DeVonta Smith remains sidelined with an ankle injury

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles released their Thursday injury report for the regular season finale against the Giants, and DeVonta Smith remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Darius Slay was a limited participant along with Jordan Davis.

Zach Cunningham, Haason Reddick and Avonte Maddox were all full participants as the Eagles near full strength on their 53-man roster.

Philadelphia returned to the practice field ahead of Sunday’s finale in which several starters could be rested.

DID NOT PRACTICE

WR DeVonta Smith (ankle)

Limited Participant

DT Jordan Davis (ankle),

CB Darius Slay (knee)

Full Participant

LB Zach Cunningham (knee),

CB Avonte Maddox (elbow),

LB Haason Reddick (illness)

Giants

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire