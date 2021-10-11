Eagles injury report: Derek Barnett, Landon Dickerson dealing with ankle injuries

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles released their first estimated injury report in advance of Thursday’s matchup with the Buccaneers, and six players received some designation.

Eagles Injury Report

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

DNP: Derek Barnett (ankle), Dallas Goedert (illness), Lane Johnson (personal matter), C Jason Kelce (foot, rest).

LIMITED: Jordan Mailata (knee).

FULL: Landon Dickerson (ankle).

Buccaneers injury report

Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is dealing with a thumb in injury, while two other prominent Buccaneers could be returning.

