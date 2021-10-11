Eagles injury report: Derek Barnett, Landon Dickerson dealing with ankle injuries

The Eagles released their first estimated injury report in advance of Thursday’s matchup with the Buccaneers, and six players received some designation.

Eagles Injury Report

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Monday injury report Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today’s report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/rDnTZEXNSg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 11, 2021

DNP: Derek Barnett (ankle), Dallas Goedert (illness), Lane Johnson (personal matter), C Jason Kelce (foot, rest).

LIMITED: Jordan Mailata (knee).

FULL: Landon Dickerson (ankle).

Buccaneers injury report

Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is dealing with a thumb in injury, while two other prominent Buccaneers could be returning.

Arians said a possible return for Rob Gronkowski will be 'very, very close' ahead of Thursday's game in Philly. Also says the Bucs could have safety Antoine Winfield Jr. out of concussion protocol by then. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) October 11, 2021

