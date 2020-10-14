Eagles Injury Report: Darius Slay among 9 players to sit out practice, Alshon Jeffery among 4 listed as limited

Glenn Erby


The Philadelphia Eagles released their initial injury report for Sunday’s showdown with the Baltimore Ravens and 9 Birds sat out practice for various reasons.

LB Shaun Bradley (illness), G Jamon Brown (illness), DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related – personal), S Marcus Epps (rib), T Lane Johnson (ankle), DT Hassan Ridgeway (illness), LB Duke Riley (rib), CB Darius Slay (concussion), S K’Von Wallace (neck) all sat out practice.

WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle), TE Richard Rodgers (neck) were all limited participants while Jason Kelce got in a full practice.