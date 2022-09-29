Eagles injury report: Darius Slay, Landon Dickerson return to practice

A couple key Eagles return to practice ahead of Jags game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After missing the first practice of the week, starting cornerback Darius Slay (back) and starting left guard Landon Dickerson (foot) returned to practice on Thursday.

That’s a good sign about their availability for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Slay was a full participant, while Dickerson was limited.

Dickerson popped up on the injury report last Friday with that foot injury and missed some time in the game against Washington. It looks like he’ll be good to start but that’s something to monitor. His backup is veteran Sua Opeta.

Meanwhile, Slay’s back tightened up on Sunday in Washington, forcing him in and out of the game. During the game, he had his torso wrapped before returning to action. After the win, Slay said he would be fine but this is obviously another injury to watch. Second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson is the Eagles’ top backup outside corner.

A.J. Brown missed his second straight day of practice with what the team is calling a personal reason. And Boston Scott (ribs) also missed his second day of practice.

If Scott isn’t ready to play on Sunday, we could see relative newcomer Trey Sermon active for the first time in his Eagles career.

Every player on the injury report who was a limited participant was back on the fields at the NovaCare Complex on Thursday, including DeVonta Smith (back), Miles Sanders (hip) and Milton Williams (knee).

All the limited players (rest) were also back on the field: Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Josh Sweat.

Here's a full look at Thursday's report:

Did not practice: A.J. Brown (personal), Boston Scott (ribs)

Limited: Landon Dickerson (foot), Avonte Maddox (ankle), Milton Williams (knee)

Full: Miles Sanders (hip), Darius Slay (back), DeVonta Smith (back)

The only addition to the report is Maddox with an ankle.

Through three games, the Eagles have had to give out just one game status heading into a weekend. Dickerson was listed as questionable against Washington but was able to start.

