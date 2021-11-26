Eagles Injury Report: Darius Slay clears concussion protocol, ready for Giants

Eagles get a big boost on the injury report before Giants game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Darius Slay has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will be able to play on Sunday.

That’s a big boost for the Eagles as they face the division-rival Giants this weekend.

Slay, 30, has played at an All-Pro level through 11 games this season. He has 3 interceptions and has scored touchdowns in three of the Eagles’ last four games. The Eagles have won all three of those games.

After he had a 51-yard pick-six against the Saints, Slay eventually left the game after 39 snaps with a concussion.

But Slay said he didn’t deal with symptoms all week.

“Nah, I was alright,” he said.

Slay is the third Eagles player in the last month, following Josh Sweat and Dallas Goedert, to clear the NFL's concussion protocol within a week.

The only player the Eagles have ruled out for Sunday, according to head coach Nick Sirianni, is running back Jordan Howard. Howard suffered a knee injury against the Saints and has not practiced all week.

The Eagles will dress Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell at running back against the Giants.

The three other players who were limited on Thursday’s injury report were back at practice Friday: Shaun Bradley (shoulder), Josh Sweat (knee) and Tay Gowan (quad).

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube