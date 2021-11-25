Eagles injury report: Darius Slay progressing through concussion protocol

Slay progressing through concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the Eagles held their Thanksgiving morning practice, Darius Slay was a limited participant but appears on track to play Sunday.

That’s good news as Slay progresses through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Slay did not practice on Wednesday but was with the team for their walkthrough.

Before he can play on Sunday against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, Slay will have to be cleared by an independent neurologist.

In recent weeks, the Eagles have had Dallas Goedert and Josh Sweat clear the concussion protocol within a week without missing a game.

Here’s the full injury report from Thursday:

Did not participate: Jordan Howard (knee)

Limited: Darius Slay (concussion), Josh Sweat (knee), Shaun Bradley (neck), Tay Gowan (quadricep)

Full: Fletcher Cox (rest), Lane Johnson (rest), Jason Kelce (rest)

Howard was the only player to miss practice on Thursday. He has already been ruled out for this coming game by head coach Nick Sirianni. Without Howard, the Eagles will dress Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell against the Giants.

Bradley injured his neck during the Saints game but Sirianni expressed hope that their special teams ace will be ready to go on Sunday.

