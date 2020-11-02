Eagles injury report: Darius Slay on sideline to start second half originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Follow along with the Eagles’ injuries during Sunday Night Football:

10:56 p.m.: Michael Jacquet just needed to leave the field in the fourth quarter. He came to the sideline to get checked out by trainers as Will Parks took his place on the field. Remember, Jacquet was only out there because Slay was already hurt.

10:35 p.m.: Malik Jackson (quad) is questionable to return. Jackson returned this week after missing the Giants game with a quad injury.

10:13 p.m.: Darius Slay, who was seen limping off the field in the first quarter, is on the sideline to start the second half. In his place, undrafted rookie Michael Jacquet is on the field.

Slay (ankle) is questionable to return. Slay came out to the sideline after halftime but hasn’t entered the game.

Before the injury, Slay had been traveling with Michael Gallup and not Amari Cooper.

The Eagles came into this game without Cre’Von LeBlanc, so Jacquet was elevated from the practice squad.

10:05 p.m.: Rodney McLeod came out from the locker room after halftime with a ice wrap on his left leg. He’s going to play through it.