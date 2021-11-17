Eagles injury report: Dallas Goedert, Davion Taylor miss practice

A couple key Eagles miss practice as Saints week begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles didn’t have a real practice on Wednesday, opting for a walkthrough to keep their bodies fresh heading into Week 11.

Because of that, their injury report today is an estimation of what would have happened if the Eagles had a full practice.

Three players, were listed under did not participate: Fletcher Cox (rest), Dallas Goedert (concussion) and Davion Taylor (knee).

Cox hasn’t been practicing on Wednesdays for most of the season, so don’t worry about that. Meanwhile, Goedert is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after taking a big hit on Sunday in Denver. Taylor is the surprise member of this trio and it would be a big deal if he’s not able to play on Sunday.

Taylor, the second-year linebacker, has been playing well recently and even punched the football free on Darius Slay’s 83-yard fumble return touchdown at the end of the third quarter. As the Eagles walked out to the field for their walkthrough, Taylor was wearing a brace on his knee.

While Goedert was a DNP on Wednesday, he at least felt good enough to make his weekly radio appearance with Avonte Maddox on The Players Show on The Gambler Monday night from Chickie’s & Pete’s in Marlton, New Jersey.

“I’m good. I don’t really have any symptoms, no headache, nothing like that,” Goedert said. “Hopefully, I can get past this quick.”

Goedert said on Sunday he hoped he would be allowed to re-enter the game after getting checked out but his day was over. It has been a couple days since this radio interview, but as of Monday night, Goedert was feeling fine.

Heck, he even felt good enough on Sunday night to watch Anchorman on the plane ride home from Denver.

“Kept the spirits up,” he said.

Here’s the full injury report from Wednesday:

Did not participate: DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related - resting player), TE Dallas Goedert (concussion), LB Davion Taylor (knee)

Limited: LB Shaun Bradley (shoulder), DT Javon Hargrave (shoulder), T Lane Johnson (not injury related - resting player), C Jason Kelce (not injury related - resting player), S Rodney McLeod (knee)

Full: RB Jordan Howard (ankle), WR DeVonta Smith (elbow)

