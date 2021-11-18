Eagles injury report: Dallas Goedert returns to practice

A good sign as Goedert progresses through concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol but took a nice step forward on Thursday.

Goedert, who suffered a concussion in the first quarter in Denver, returned to practice on Thursday, at least in limited fashion.

Goedert, 26, went through warmups stretches with his teammates and then participated in position drills with the other tight ends in the portion of practice open to reporters.

Based on Goedert’s presence in practice, it appears he’s in the fourth phase of the NFL’s five-phase protocol. Phase 4 allows players to participate in non-contact football activities. In order for Goedert to return in time for Sunday’s game against the Saints, he must pass Phase 5, which includes getting cleared by an independent neurologist.

In addition to Goedert, Fletcher Cox (rest) and Davion Taylor (knee) also returned to practice on Thursday. They also both talked to reporters.

Miles Sanders (ankle) is still technically on Injured Reserve but practiced for the first time on Thursday (the Eagles had a walkthrough on Wednesday). The Eagles began his 21-day practice window this week. Because Sanders is on IR, he doesn’t get listed on the team’s injury report, but it seems like there’s a chance he’ll be ready to make his return on Sunday.

All five limited players to start the week were back at practice on Thursday: Javon Hargrave (shoulder), Shaun Bradley (shoulder), Rodney McLeod (knee), Jason Kelce (rest), Lane Johnson (rest).

Ditto the full participants from Wednesday: Jordan Howard (ankle), DeVonta Smith (elbow).

