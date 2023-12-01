Eagles injury report: Dallas Goedert returns to practice on Friday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert returned to practice on Friday for the first time since he suffered a fractured forearm against the Cowboys on Nov. 5.

Goedert, 28, was a non-participant the first two days this week.

Dallas Goedert (forearm) is practicing today. pic.twitter.com/r5euRQuBzw — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 1, 2023

Goedert has missed both games since the bye week against the Chiefs and Bills. But there’s a reason the Eagles didn’t put him on Injured Reserve. Had they put Goedert on IR, he would have been forced to miss four games. Not putting him on IR signaled the Eagles were hopeful he’d return for either the 49ers game or the Cowboys game next week.

Even if he can’t go against the 49ers on Sunday, Goedert’s return to practice on Friday suggests he could be ready to go against the Cowboys in Week 14.

The Eagles have to release game designations for the 49ers game on Friday afternoon.

In addition to Goedert, fellow tight end Grant Calcaterra (ankle) also returned to practice on Friday after missing the Bills game and the first two days of practice this week.

While the Eagles got a couple of tight ends back on Friday, they were still without Fletcher Cox (groin) and Zach Cunningham (hamstring). Both were at practice, but as spectators. Cox worked on a side field during the early portion of practice.

It’s very uncommon for players to play in a week when they don’t practice but Cox is a 12-year veteran, who rarely misses games. So we’ll see what happens there.

The Eagles do expect to have Lane Johnson (groin) back in action against the 49ers. He was a full participant in Thursday’s practice and was back on the field in uniform on Friday morning.

The Birds also had a visitor at practice. DeSean Jackson retired as an Eagle on Friday and went right from his press conference to the practice field. He chopped it up with a few receivers and some of his former teammates like Jason Kelce.

DeSean Jackson with a hug for Jason Kelce. pic.twitter.com/Or0VzQmL75 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 1, 2023

