Eagles injury report: CB Darius Slay out to start week

The Philadelphia Eagles, who host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17, began their week of practice on Wednesday. They released their first injury report of the week and it included only five players.

Only one player was unable to practice and another two were limited.

The details of the first injury report for Philadelphia are below.

Did not participate

CB Darius Slay (knee)

Slay had knee surgery but could be back before the end of the season. He isn’t on injured reserve because he could miss fewer than the required four games. He likely will not play this week against the Cardinals.

Limited participation

Cunninghams has missed the last two games. Morrow missed the game on Monday.

Full participation

G Landon Dickerson (thumb), CB Avonte Maddox (pectoral)

Maddox has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Cardinals' Wednesday injury report

More Cardinals and NFL coverage

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire