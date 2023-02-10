Eagles injury report: Britain Covey questionable for Super Bowl LVII

Eagles have just one player questionable for Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

PHOENIX — The Eagles have just one player listed as questionable a couple days before they face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Returner Britain Covey popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring injury and is the one player listed as questionable. He was limited in practice on both Thursday and Friday.

That means that all 22 Eagles starters are expected to play on Sunday.

If Covey can’t go, the Eagles have used DeVonta Smith as a punt returner in certain situations this season. And they also have veteran Greg Ward on the practice squad, but they would have to elevate him by Saturday afternoon for Ward to play.

The Eagles had five players on the injury report who worked their way up to being full participants in Friday’s practice: Landon Dickerson (elbow), Lane Johnson (groin), Avonte Maddox (toe), Robert Quinn (foot), Cam Jurgens (hip). But none of them have game statuses, so all are expected to play.

Dickerson hyperextended his elbow in the NFC Championship Game a couple weeks ago. He’ll play but might need a brace on his right arm.

Maddox came back from his toe injury in the championship game but played just 19 snaps in that blowout. He was even seen wearing a boot the next week but that was precautionary. It has been all about getting him ready for the big game.

And we all know Johnson’s deal by now. He has a torn adductor that will need surgery in the offseason. But he’s been fantastic playing through that injury in the first two playoff games and there’s just 60 minutes of football left this season.

According to a pool report, head coach Nick Sirianni had his team leave the field and head inside during Friday’s practice for 7 minutes to get them ready for the long halftime show during the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, have no injury designations for the game. They had some players listed on their injury report but every player on their 53-man roster is expected to play on Sunday: CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle), LB Willie Gay (shoulder), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), OG Trey Smith (ankle), RB Isiah Pacheco (wrist), RB Jerick McKinnon (ankles).

Obviously, the Mahomes injury is one to monitor. But also keep an eye on Smith-Schuster and whether or not his knee will be an issue.

